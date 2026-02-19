Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading Up 10.9% – Here’s Why

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) rose 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $27.2590. Approximately 119,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 708,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 2,608,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 18,358,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,251,756. The trade was a 16.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 719,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305,946 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 473,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 356,737 shares during the last quarter. Squadron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,156,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $4,907,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies for retinal diseases. The company’s proprietary technology centers on antibody biopolymer conjugates (ABCs), which are designed to extend durability, enhance tissue penetration and improve the safety profile of existing therapeutic modalities. Kodiak’s research and development efforts target conditions such as wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and other serious ophthalmic disorders.

The lead product candidate in Kodiak’s pipeline is KSI-301, an anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate administered via intravitreal injection.

