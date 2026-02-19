Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.060-2.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRG shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 1.5%

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE KRG opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.91. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $26.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Town Lane Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.