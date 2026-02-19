Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) vs. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Critical Contrast

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiora Pharmaceuticals 1 1 1 0 2.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 2 2 12 1 2.71

Kiora Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 378.47%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $663.86, indicating a potential upside of 35.07%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiora Pharmaceuticals $16.02 million 0.48 $3.60 million ($2.09) -1.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals $180.13 million 61.96 -$465.89 million ($13.01) -37.78

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiora Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.01, indicating that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -36.35% -25.82% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals -39.04% -41.50% -26.18%

Summary

Kiora Pharmaceuticals beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, and KIO-104 for the treatment of posterior non-infectious uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treating patients undergoing photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) surgery for corneal wound repair. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH. The company is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.