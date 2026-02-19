King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 111,076 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,764,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,076 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.89% of Coterra Energy worth $159,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,461 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 60.7% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 273,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 103,381 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 244,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 830,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 220,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. William Blair began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.48.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50.

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

