King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,882 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for about 1.0% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of CocaCola worth $253,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $341.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

