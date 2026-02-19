King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 9,546 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $134,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,772,492.88. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 506,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,441 shares of company stock valued at $25,009,289. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $126.62 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.59.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

