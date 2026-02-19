King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $83.38 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $83,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total value of $1,023,083.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total transaction of $2,638,725.82. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,101.89. This represents a 58.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. HSBC increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $916.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE GS opened at $934.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $921.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $828.08. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $280.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) is showing durable growth with $14.9B revenue, record fees and $3.61T in assets under management for 2025 — reinforcing a steadier, fee-based revenue stream that supports valuation multiples. Article

Goldman’s Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) is showing durable growth with $14.9B revenue, record fees and $3.61T in assets under management for 2025 — reinforcing a steadier, fee-based revenue stream that supports valuation multiples. Positive Sentiment: An $11M purchase of Goldman’s Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF reported for Bensler is a visible flows/ownership signal into a Goldman-managed product — modestly positive for AUM and fee generation sentiment. Article

An $11M purchase of Goldman’s Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF reported for Bensler is a visible flows/ownership signal into a Goldman-managed product — modestly positive for AUM and fee generation sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Goldman is lead underwriter on Robinhood’s $1B closed-end pre-IPO fund, which should generate underwriting and distribution fees and highlights continued investment-banking flow activity. Article

Goldman is lead underwriter on Robinhood’s $1B closed-end pre-IPO fund, which should generate underwriting and distribution fees and highlights continued investment-banking flow activity. Neutral Sentiment: CEO David Solomon reiterated support for a “rule‑based” U.S. crypto framework and said he personally owns Bitcoin — underscores commitment to the firm’s crypto strategy but also points to regulatory dependence. Article

CEO David Solomon reiterated support for a “rule‑based” U.S. crypto framework and said he personally owns Bitcoin — underscores commitment to the firm’s crypto strategy but also points to regulatory dependence. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage notes the stock has been outperforming recently, reflecting the combination of AWM strength and deal activity versus macro caution. Article

Market coverage notes the stock has been outperforming recently, reflecting the combination of AWM strength and deal activity versus macro caution. Negative Sentiment: Goldman’s reported plan to remove DEI criteria from board-candidate selection has generated wide coverage (NYT, Fortune, WSJ); the governance shift raises reputational and stakeholder-risk concerns that could weigh on long-term sentiment for some investors. Article

Goldman’s reported plan to remove DEI criteria from board-candidate selection has generated wide coverage (NYT, Fortune, WSJ); the governance shift raises reputational and stakeholder-risk concerns that could weigh on long-term sentiment for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada’s hire of Goldman equities trader Noel Reyes removes execution talent from GS’s equities franchise — a small but tangible loss for trading capability in a competitive area. Article

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

