King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $42.98 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $42,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $138.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,180.72. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $122.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.68 and its 200 day moving average is $111.45. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $135.87.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Featured Articles

