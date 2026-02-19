King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $42.52 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,257 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.25% of BWX Technologies worth $42,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $183,859,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,592,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,398,000 after buying an additional 926,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,498,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,443,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 426.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 641,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,350,000 after buying an additional 519,285 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,097,756.44. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $202.50 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $220.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.05.

BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Northland Securities set a $225.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.20.

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

