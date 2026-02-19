King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $191.37 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 208,037 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Honeywell International worth $191,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 116.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 833.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $241.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $245.63. The firm has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

