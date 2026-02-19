King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Home Depot worth $499,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36,207.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,694,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,922,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,615 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,903,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,938,935,000 after purchasing an additional 790,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 112.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,147,000 after purchasing an additional 763,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $383.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.30. The firm has a market cap of $381.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Zacks Research upgraded Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial set a $405.00 price target on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $362.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.37.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

