King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,424 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $183,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Key Exxon Mobil News

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $150.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $635.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.39. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.09 and its 200-day moving average is $119.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.59.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

