King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.22% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $60,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $178.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.93. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.71 and a 52 week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $2,341,661.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,520.76. This represents a 62.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the sale, the director owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,969. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

