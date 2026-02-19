Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,440 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark
In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 2.2%
Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.03%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.
Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.
