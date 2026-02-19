Kier Group (LON:KIE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 294.50 and last traded at GBX 249.50, with a volume of 1412872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.50.

KIE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 price target on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.67.

The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 225.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.05.

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. Infrastructure Services comprises our Transportation and Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks business. Transportation: builds and maintains roads for National Highways and a number of district and county councils as well as our rail, airports’ infrastructure and ports’ businesses.

Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks: delivers long-term contracts providing repairs, maintains and support capital projects to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors.

Construction — comprises of our Regional Building, Strategic Projects, Kier Places (Housing Maintenance and Facilities Management), and International businesses.

