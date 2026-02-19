Keyvantage Wealth LLC Buys 8,135 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Keyvantage Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 112,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $83.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

