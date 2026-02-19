Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.65 and last traded at $82.8850, with a volume of 25457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kenon in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenon has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kenon Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kenon by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kenon during the first quarter worth about $254,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN) is a global investment holding company incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands, with listings on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company focuses on infrastructure and energy-related businesses, seeking to generate long-term value through stable cash flows and strategic growth. Kenon’s diversified portfolio spans power generation assets, midstream energy infrastructure and related services across multiple regions.

One of Kenon’s principal assets is QPI Ltd., an energy company based in Israel that owns and operates a combined-cycle, gas-fired power plant and an adjacent liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification terminal at the Port of Ashdod.

