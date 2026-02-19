Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. $KW Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,845,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,755 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $23,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.9% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennedy-Wilson currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Positive Sentiment: Definitive all-cash buyout at $10.90/share led by CEO McMorrow and Fairfax — a clear near-term upside for public shareholders and the main reason the stock has risen. GlobeNewswire: Acquisition Announcement

Definitive all-cash buyout at $10.90/share led by CEO McMorrow and Fairfax — a clear near-term upside for public shareholders and the main reason the stock has risen. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: shares traded sharply higher with volume well above average, reflecting investor demand to capture the buyout price. Investing.com: Stock Reaction

Market reaction: shares traded sharply higher with volume well above average, reflecting investor demand to capture the buyout price. Neutral Sentiment: Reported deal value differs across outlets (≈$1.5B–$1.7B); transaction is management- and Fairfax-backed, and will still be subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory review — timing and final effective value remain uncertain. Bisnow: Deal Details

Reported deal value differs across outlets (≈$1.5B–$1.7B); transaction is management- and Fairfax-backed, and will still be subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory review — timing and final effective value remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Several shareholder law firms have launched investigations alleging possible conflicts of interest and that public shareholders may not be receiving a fair price; potential litigation or settlement demands could delay closing, increase costs or push for a higher bid. PR Newswire: Shareholder Investigation

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a publicly traded global real estate investment company that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of properties. Its core activities include investing in office, multifamily, retail, industrial and self-storage assets while providing comprehensive property management, leasing, capital markets and investment management services to institutional and private clients.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Kennedy-Wilson operates through two principal business segments: Investments and Asset Services.

