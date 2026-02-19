Keith Cramer Sells 10,000 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) CRO Keith Cramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $71,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 182,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,222.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Keith Cramer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 15th, Keith Cramer sold 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $113,700.00.
- On Monday, December 15th, Keith Cramer sold 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300.00.
MediaAlpha Price Performance
MAX stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 90,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 61,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.
About MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.
The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.
