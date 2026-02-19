Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Price

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Global Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

NYSE:GPN opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $107.27.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $164,122.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,397.58. This represents a 12.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.42 per share, with a total value of $846,116.64. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 59,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,450.26. This trade represents a 21.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

