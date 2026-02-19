KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.6857.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BEKE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st.

Get KE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KE

KE Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of KE

NYSE BEKE opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.64. KE has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in KE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 1.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of KE by 8.1% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KE

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc (NYSE: BEKE) is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.