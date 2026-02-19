KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ Shares Acquired by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 209.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,837 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KANZHUN during the 3rd quarter worth $1,571,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KANZHUN by 18.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in KANZHUN in the second quarter worth about $527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KANZHUN by 459.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 153,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in KANZHUN by 105.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

