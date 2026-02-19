JW Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Liquidia Corporation $LQDA

JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. Liquidia accounts for about 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Liquidia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQDA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Liquidia by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Liquidia by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LQDA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Liquidia from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Liquidia from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 36,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $1,382,364.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 350,919 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,898.17. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 21,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $791,345.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,883 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,730.69. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 216,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,685 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. Liquidia Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

