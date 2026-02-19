JW Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,000 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

JW Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren makes up about 1.5% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,818,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,407,000 after acquiring an additional 117,494 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 8,937.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 963,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,225,000 after purchasing an additional 952,681 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 843,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,306,000 after purchasing an additional 174,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total value of $16,648,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,304,229.44. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $416.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $422.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.19.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of RL opened at $378.31 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.61 and a fifty-two week high of $380.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.42. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

