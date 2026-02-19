Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Update

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,916,367 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 3,398,296 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,935,434 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,935,434 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 36,001 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 167,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JMIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Jumia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Jumia Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

JMIA opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $14.72.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) operates as a leading e-commerce and technology platform in Africa, facilitating online retail, logistics and digital payments. The company’s marketplace connects millions of consumers with a diverse array of sellers offering electronics, fashion, home goods, groceries and more. Beyond its core retail services, Jumia has developed JumiaPay, a payment solution that enables secure transactions both on and off its platform, and Jumia Logistics, which provides end-to-end delivery and fulfillment support across the continent.

Jumia serves a broad geographic footprint in Africa, with operations in key markets such as Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda, Tunisia and South Africa.

