JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 194.50 and last traded at GBX 194.50, with a volume of 199924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 165.50. The firm has a market cap of £517.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29.

About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Investment Trust plc provides a diversified income-oriented way to tap into the growth potential of global emerging markets.

Key points:

Expertise – Extensive network of country and sector specialists from one of the longest established emerging market teams in the industry.

Portfolio – Focused on finding sustainable businesses that have good dividend growth prospects.

Results – Provides a lower risk way to access emerging markets, by investing in stable companies with regular income and good governance structures.

Why invest in this trust

The trust primarily seeks a dividend yield which is higher than the average emerging market company but also growth companies in this exciting equity sector.

