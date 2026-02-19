JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Sells $15,355,500.00 in Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Troy Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
JPM stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $308.12. 6,703,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,469,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.40 and a 200-day moving average of $307.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796,814 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $696,885,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.73.
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan announced plans to open more than 160 new Chase branches in 2026 — a push that should help deposit gathering, consumer engagement and cross-sell of loans/cards. This expansion is being viewed as a tangible growth initiative for core consumer deposits. JPMorgan Chase plans to open over 160 new branches
- Positive Sentiment: Recent results and loan growth support fundamentals: Q4 showed an EPS beat and loans near ~$1.49T, underpinning core revenue and margins. That helps justify current analyst buy/overweight stances. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) profile and recent results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive: the consensus rating is around “Moderate Buy” with price targets above current levels, which provides support for the equity. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is reportedly in talks to act as a banker for the US-led “Board of Peace” to help rebuild Gaza — potentially lucrative underwriting/advisory work but also reputational and geopolitical complexity. JPMorgan in talks to be banker for Trump’s Board of Peace
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership moves: JPM named Catherine O’Donnell head of North America leveraged finance — a talent appointment that supports the bank’s corporate finance franchise but has limited immediate market impact. JPMorgan names Catherine O’Donnell head of North America Leveraged Finance
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: two senior insiders — General Counsel Stacey Friedman and CFO Jeremy Barnum — disclosed sales (~3.4k and ~2.9k shares, respectively). While not huge relative to the company’s market cap, such insider sales can create short-term caution among investors. Stacey Friedman Sells 3,404 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Jeremy Barnum Sells 2,892 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan research flagged that recent U.S. tariffs on China have cut mid‑market flows to China ~20% since 2024 but at a substantial cost to small U.S. businesses — a callout that implies potential macro headwinds for parts of the economy and credit demand. JPMorgan analysis finds Trump’s tariffs are working on China—at a huge cost to small American business
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
