JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Sells $15,355,500.00 in Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Troy Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

JPM stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $308.12. 6,703,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,469,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.40 and a 200-day moving average of $307.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796,814 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $696,885,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.