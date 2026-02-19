JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $552,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,390,688. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 5,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.92, for a total transaction of $3,154,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,192,693. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $7,214,750 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $662.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $575.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $419.00 and a one year high of $674.63.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.47. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.88.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

