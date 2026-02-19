Joseph Shearouse III Acquires 4,000 Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Shearouse III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $132,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,245. This represents a 12.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SBCF opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.93. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 15.47%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.50 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 69.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as a bank holding company through its principal subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank. Headquartered in Stuart, Florida, Seacoast National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services across the coastal region of Florida. Its network of branches serves customers from Martin County through Miami-Dade County, offering deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management and payment services to individuals, small businesses and middle-market companies.

In addition to traditional banking, Seacoast offers specialized mortgage lending and wealth management services.

