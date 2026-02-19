John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and traded as high as $38.85. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 43,674 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5%
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE: BTO) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by John Hancock Investment Management, a division of Manulife Investment Management. Since its inception in August 2004, the fund has sought to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. As a publicly traded fund, it offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of financial services companies that might otherwise require direct equity investments or specialized mandates.
The fund primarily invests in common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities issued by companies in the banking, insurance, brokerage and specialty finance sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.