John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and traded as high as $38.85. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 43,674 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 558,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,671,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,481,000. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE: BTO) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by John Hancock Investment Management, a division of Manulife Investment Management. Since its inception in August 2004, the fund has sought to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. As a publicly traded fund, it offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of financial services companies that might otherwise require direct equity investments or specialized mandates.

The fund primarily invests in common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities issued by companies in the banking, insurance, brokerage and specialty finance sectors.

