Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,729 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $209,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 129,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,248.60. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 13,661 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $604,499.25.

Zillow Group Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $44.98 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $93.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 499.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 48,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Zillow Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

Further Reading

