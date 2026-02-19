Jeffrey Benjamin Sells 75,179 Shares of Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Stock

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Benjamin sold 75,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $4,581,408.26. Following the sale, the director owned 94,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,985.60. This represents a 44.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gold.com Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.21. Gold.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Gold.com had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Gold.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,273,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,408,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com during the 4th quarter valued at $17,971,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth $15,790,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth $15,019,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Gold.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm set a $60.00 target price on Gold.com in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Northland Securities upgraded Gold.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Gold.com Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

