JB Hi-Fi Limited (JBH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $2.10 on March 12th

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.
JB Hi-Fi Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
About JB Hi-Fi
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JB Hi-Fi
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for JB Hi-Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hi-Fi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.