JB Hi-Fi Limited (JBH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $2.10 on March 12th

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

JB Hi-Fi Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Get JB Hi-Fi alerts:

About JB Hi-Fi

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for JB Hi-Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hi-Fi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.