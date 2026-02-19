Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion.

Japan Exchange Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Japan Exchange Group stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.92. 441,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,773. Japan Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

About Japan Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

Japan Exchange Group, Inc (JPX) is a leading financial services company that operates multiple securities and derivatives exchanges in Japan. Established on January 1, 2013, through the merger of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and the Osaka Securities Exchange (OSE), JPX provides trading, clearing, settlement, and market data services to investors and issuers. The group’s activities encompass a wide range of asset classes, including equities, bonds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), and derivative products such as index, interest rate, and commodity futures and options.

In its securities segment, JPX facilitates cash equity trading and offers post-trade services through its Japan Securities Clearing Corporation (JSCC) subsidiary, ensuring efficient settlement and risk management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.