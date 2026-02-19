Janet Jill Hopkins Sells 20,401 Shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) insider Janet Jill Hopkins sold 20,401 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $103,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 232,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,357.04. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AURA stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $320.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.46. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on AURA. Evercore began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Short-interest report flagged a “large increase” for Feb. 16–17 but shows 0 shares and NaN changes, indicating a likely data/reporting error rather than new short activity. Treat this as informational but not a confirmed market driver. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales — Company insiders sold ~104,567 shares combined (approx. $525k–$530k proceeds), reducing individual holdings by ~6–10% each. Notable filings: Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 47,648 shares (~$5.06 avg), Amy Elazzouzi (SVP) sold 8,549 shares (~$5.06), Janet Jill Hopkins sold 20,401 shares (~$5.06), CTO Mark Plavsic sold 15,890 shares (~$5.05), and Conor Kilroy sold 12,079 shares (~$5.05). Large, concurrent insider selling often creates near-term selling pressure and investor concern. SEC filings: Los Pinos filing Elazzouzi filing Hopkins filing Plavsic filing Kilroy filing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Aura Biosciences by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36,006 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 432,117 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel virus‐like particle (VLP) therapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining proprietary VLP technology with photoactivatable dyes, Aura aims to deliver highly selective photodynamic therapies that target and destroy tumor cells while sparing healthy tissue. The company’s platform is designed to address solid tumors in both ophthalmic and non‐ophthalmic settings, leveraging precision activation via near‐infrared light to induce localized tumor cell apoptosis and stimulate anti‐tumor immune responses.

The lead product candidate, AU-011, is being evaluated in patients with choroidal melanoma, a rare but potentially sight-threatening eye cancer.

