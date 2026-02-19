JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.16, Zacks reports. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 1.06%.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,210. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $204.66 million, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAKK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JAKKS Pacific has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a Los Angeles–based company that designs, develops and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products. Since its founding in 1995 by industry veteran Jack Friedman, the company has built a diversified portfolio spanning three primary segments: Toys, Consumer Electronics & Seasonal, and Kids Furniture & Accessories. JAKKS Pacific specializes in both licensed and proprietary brands, collaborating with major entertainment and sports licensors to bring popular characters and franchises to market.

The company’s Toys segment includes action figures, dolls, role-play items, collectible toys and outdoor activity products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.