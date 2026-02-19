IsoEnergy (NYSEAMERICAN:ISOU) Upgraded by TD Securities to Strong-Buy Rating

TD Securities upgraded shares of IsoEnergy (NYSEAMERICAN:ISOU – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

IsoEnergy (NYSEAMERICAN: ISOU) is a Canadian uranium exploration and development company focused on identifying and advancing high-grade uranium deposits. The company concentrates its activities in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, a globally significant uranium-producing district known for high-grade deposits. IsoEnergy’s operations center on systematic exploration, drilling, resource definition and the early-stage technical work necessary to advance discoveries toward potential development.

IsoEnergy’s work program typically includes geophysical and geochemical surveys, diamond drilling campaigns, resource modeling and metallurgical and environmental baseline studies.

