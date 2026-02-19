iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Stock Position Raised by Burling Wealth Partners LLC

Burling Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 102.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,172,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after purchasing an additional 579,074 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,459.3% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 469,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after buying an additional 464,811 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,245,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,531,000 after buying an additional 388,096 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,795,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,630,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.28 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.02 and a one year high of $110.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.