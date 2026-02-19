iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI is Centennial Bank AR’s 3rd Largest Position

Centennial Bank AR grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 4.5% of Centennial Bank AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

ACWI opened at $146.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.12 and a 200 day moving average of $139.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $148.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 176.0%.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

