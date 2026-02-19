Investors Buy Large Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $1,919,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,352.53. The trade was a 16.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew William Koart sold 15,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $2,078,809.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 42,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,940.22. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 144,779 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,616 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PHM

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $142.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.79. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.