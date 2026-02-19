Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and traded as high as $15.48. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 49,186 shares.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.

Invesco Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%.

About Invesco Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 919,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 248,920 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 149,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 98,212 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 88,748 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 108,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 94,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE: VBF) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with diversified exposure to investment-grade fixed-income securities. Launched and overseen by Invesco’s fixed income team, the fund primarily invests in U.S. government and corporate debt, alongside sectors such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities. Its objective is to offer a balance of current income and preservation of capital through broad market participation and sector-specific opportunities.

The fund’s strategy emphasizes intermediate-duration bonds, allowing portfolio managers to adjust interest-rate and credit exposures in response to evolving market conditions.

