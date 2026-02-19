Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and traded as high as $15.48. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 49,186 shares.
Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.
Invesco Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE: VBF) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with diversified exposure to investment-grade fixed-income securities. Launched and overseen by Invesco’s fixed income team, the fund primarily invests in U.S. government and corporate debt, alongside sectors such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities. Its objective is to offer a balance of current income and preservation of capital through broad market participation and sector-specific opportunities.
The fund’s strategy emphasizes intermediate-duration bonds, allowing portfolio managers to adjust interest-rate and credit exposures in response to evolving market conditions.
