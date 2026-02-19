Insider Selling: Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder Sells $30,317.66 in Stock

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Gottwald sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $30,317.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 583,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,796.16. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tredegar Stock Up 0.6%

TG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.76. 110,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,801. Tredegar Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Tredegar during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tredegar by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in high-performance plastic films and aluminum extrusions. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company operates through two primary segments—Films and Manufactured Products—serving a broad range of industries that include flexible packaging, medical devices, electronics, building and construction. Tredegar’s operations focus on delivering tailored solutions that meet demanding specifications for barrier properties, film strength and extrusion tolerances.

The Films segment produces a variety of polyolefin films, including cast and blown polyethylene, BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene), barrier films and specialty medical-grade films.

