Insider Selling: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Insider Sells 4,157 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Jing Marantz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $193,425.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 126,012 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,338.36. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 960,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,770. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 609.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 49,217 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 12.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 54,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

