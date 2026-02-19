Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Sells $411,261.62 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $411,261.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,555.23. This represents a 9.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,625,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,227,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.67.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

