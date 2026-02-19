Insider Selling: Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Insider Sells 4,925 Shares of Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) insider J. Jefferson Smith sold 4,925 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $18,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,195.84. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

J. Jefferson Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 21st, J. Jefferson Smith sold 10,200 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,106.00.

Shares of DTIL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 214,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,532. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.31. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 48,158 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences is a clinical‐stage genome editing company that leverages its proprietary ARCUS platform to develop targeted gene therapies. ARCUS, an engineered nuclease derived from a naturally occurring enzyme, enables precise DNA modifications for both in vivo and ex vivo applications. The company’s pipeline spans genetic diseases—including rare monogenic disorders—and immuno‐oncology, where it is advancing allogeneic cell therapy candidates designed to address hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2006 as a spin‐out from research at the University of North Carolina, Precision BioSciences is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with additional research and manufacturing capabilities located in the Research Triangle Park area.

