Insider Selling: Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 5,231 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Kelsey sold 5,231 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.78, for a total value of $1,024,125.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,306,711.98. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $196.57. The stock had a trading volume of 249,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $211.84. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Plexus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $165.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Williams Trading set a $195.00 price objective on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLXS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 103.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Plexus by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Plexus by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

