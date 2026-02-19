Insider Buying: REA Group (ASX:REA) Insider Buys A$181,797.00 in Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Lambert acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$165.27 per share, with a total value of A$181,797.00.

REA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Get REA Group alerts:

REA Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 74.0%. REA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

About REA Group

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.