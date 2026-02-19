Insider Buying: PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Insider Buys 167 Shares of Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Myers bought 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 per share, with a total value of £150.30.
Jonathan Myers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 19th, Jonathan Myers purchased 212 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 per share, for a total transaction of £150.52.
PZ Cussons Stock Performance
LON PZC opened at GBX 88.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £372.85 million, a P/E ratio of -64.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. PZ Cussons plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.09 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.18.
About PZ Cussons
PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PZ Cussons
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.