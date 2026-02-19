Insider Buying: Janus Electric (ASX:JNS) Insider Purchases A$62,000.00 in Stock

Janus Electric Holdings Ltd (ASX:JNS – Get Free Report) insider Peter Koller bought 500,000 shares of Janus Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of A$62,000.00.

Peter Koller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 6th, Peter Koller purchased 501,963 shares of Janus Electric stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of A$62,243.41.

Janus Electric Price Performance

