Insider Buying: Bubalus Resources (ASX:BUS) Insider Acquires A$15,293.88 in Stock

Bubalus Resources Ltd (ASX:BUS – Get Free Report) insider William (Bill) Oliver bought 156,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 per share, with a total value of A$15,293.88.

